Today is Thursday, July 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Sholem Shoe Store Co. of Paris, Ill., purchased the Main Street building in Urbana that had been operated by Isenberger & Fleming. It was set to open its new stores in Urbana, with E.E. Harris as manager.
In 1970, a finding of not guilty was entered in the last count of the last case still pending in court from the disturbance at the Illini Union in September 1968. The verdict closed the book on 241 cases filed in connection with the disturbance. No one was convicted in any of the cases.
In 2005, many newly hired city of Urbana employees would no longer be required to undergo mandatory drug testing. Mayor Laurel Prussing said she implemented the change — which did not apply to police officers and firefighters or public works employees with a commercial driver’s license — after learning about the city’s drug-testing practices when it made an offer to a candidate for city attorney.