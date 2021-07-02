Today is Friday, July 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Association of Commerce planned to give Champaign County its biggest July Fourth celebration ever. In the afternoon there was to be a general picnic, a band concert, a dance and other amusements. A water carnival, fireworks and another dance would highlight the evening program.
In 1971, the entire five-man Tuscola police force resigned because of scheduling changes made at a special meeting of the city council.
In 2006, the Famous-Barr store at Champaign’s Market Place Mall was becoming a bit more Macy’s every day. The official changeover was scheduled for Sept. 9, but some Macy’s touches were already starting to appear. The store name on the outside of the building had been changed but was covered up until the big opening as Macy’s, and the store bags were carrying the Macy’s name, said Nora Dukowitz, the mall’s marketing manager.