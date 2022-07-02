Today is Saturday, July 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, William Brooks, a traveling evangelist, was in the custody of the sheriff after a man named Clark, residing 4 miles northeast of Urbana, complained that his 17-year-old daughter had been traveling with Brooks for four months. Brooks had a wife and two children in Chicago but said he “does not get along” with them.
In 1972, Champaign County Circuit Judge Birch Morgan refused to issue an injunction barring a strike by members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1090 against the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District but advised them that public employees do not have the right to strike in Illinois.
In 2007, sweltering county residents could be eligible for a government grant and free fans to help beat the heat — and higher electric rates. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was offering $150 “summer cooling” grants to help households with electric bills. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission would get nearly $94,000 to fund 626 grants, said Darlene Kloeppel, social-services director for the RPC.