Today is Sunday, July 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Boy Scouts entertained 99 guests for dinner at their camp at Weldon Springs. Most were parents from Champaign and Urbana who reported that their boys were doing fine and were not anxious to come home.
In 1973, in a six-minute meeting, the Champaign City Council approved an across-the-board 5 percent salary increase for city employees and a $9.2 million deficit budget for fiscal 1973-74.
In 2008, players, coaches and fans observed a moment of silence before Challenger League games at AMBUCS Park in Urbana in honor of Tom Jones. The popular founder of the program died at age 71.