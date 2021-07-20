Today is Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small and his lieutenant governor, Fred Sterling, were indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury, which charged them with misappropriation of state funds.
In 1971, Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff said he would not reappoint Philip Walker to the city’s police and fire commission. He acknowledged the decision was “purely political.” “I do not intend to appoint people to commissions in city government who openly oppose my administration,” Wikoff said. Walker worked for a political foe of Wikoff’s in the previous election.
In 2006, with only 11 days to go before Urbana restaurants had to become smoke-free, the city and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had reached a tentative agreement on how they would jointly enforce the smoking ban. The biggest emphasis would be on education, with several city officials planning to fan out across the city the next week to visit 53 Urbana restaurants to explain the smoking ban in detail to restaurant owners and managers. A copy of the city’s smoke-free ordinance, brochures explaining the law and signs advising that a table or business is smoke-free would also be provided.