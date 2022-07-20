Today is Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, every living thing in the Salt Fork River from Sidney east to Homer Park and for an equal distance west of Sidney had been killed by acid carried into the river from the Boneyard Branch in Champaign-Urbana, according to the state department of agriculture.
In 1972, new University of Illinois athletic director Cecil Coleman admitted that the school’s athletic program had “money problems ... and we’re going to work to solve them.” The best way to do so, he said, “is to sell out the stadium. That would cure a lot of ills in a hurry.” He said the UI athletic budget was more than $2 million (about $14.4 million in today’s dollars).
In 2007, Freestar Bank agreed to acquire five branches of Main Street Bank & Trust as a prelude to the latter bank’s eventual merger into Busey Bank. Freestar would acquire the Main Street offices at: 1611 S. Prospect Ave., C; 631 E. Green St., C; 410 N. Broadway Ave., U; 1819 S. Philo Road, U; and 806 Eastwood Drive in Mahomet’s Eastwood Shopping Center.