Today is Tuesday, June 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, three Champaign lads were released with a strong reprimand by police Magistrate George James when they were brought into court by Illinois Central special agent Art Casey. The boys were changed with malicious mischief, having attempted to throw a switch under a freight train that was leaving the Illinois Central yards. The magistrate turned them over to their mothers.
In 1970, the first shipment of sludge from Chicago’s Metropolitan Sanitary District arrived in Arcola. The sludge was to be used as a fertilizer agent on about 2,000 acres of Arcola-area farmland.
In 2005, one of Danville’s most famous sons, Bobby Short, was to be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at Atherton Cemetery. Robert Nahas, executor of Mr. Short’s estate, said Mr. Short was cremated after his death, and it was a family decision to bury his remains in Danville near his parents. Mr. Short, 80, of New York City, died March 21 of leukemia. He was born in Danville in 1924, and was a 1942 graduate of Danville High School.