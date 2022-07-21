Today is Thursday, July 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, construction work on Mercy Hospital at the corner of Park and Wright streets was progressing rapidly. The brick work would be completed within a week.
In 1972, thefts and garbage dumping were cited in an announcement by Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries that its five drop boxes in Champaign would be discontinued.
In 2007, Provena Covenant Medical Center was once again tax-exempt, following a judge’s ruling that found the Urbana hospital qualified for a property-tax break as both a religious and charitable institution. But Covenant’s status could quickly turn murky once again. Sangamon County Judge Patrick Londrigan said he was issuing his ruling with the expectation that the case wouldn’t end there — in other words, that an appeal would be forthcoming.