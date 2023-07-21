Today is Friday, July 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, 1st Lt. Harold McSabb, 27, of Decatur and 2nd Lt. Edwin Kinney, 23, of Chicago were killed when their plane crashed during an attempted landing at Chanute Field. The pair had been on a training flight.
In 1973, plans for a boarding fee to fund additional security at Willard Airport in Savoy had been discontinued, University of Illinois President John Corbally said.
In 2008, the longtime chief of the Illinois State Geological Survey was set to head the state’s new Institute of Natural Resource Sustainability at the University of Illinois. Bill Shilts, division chief at the geological survey since 1995, was chosen as executive director of the new institute, pending approval by UI trustees.