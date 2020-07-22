Today is Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Congressman William McKinley of Champaign reaffirmed that he would continue his campaign to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate from Illinois. “You may say that I am going ahead with my campaign. I have six weeks of work outlined and I expect to be on the job all the time,” McKinley said.
In 1970, the Urbana school board reaffirmed its May decision to rename the J.W. Hays School after Martin Luther King Jr. The previous month, the board received a petition signed by about 100 Urbana residents telling it that it should “think again” about its original decision.
In 2005, it was out with the Chancellor and in with the Hilton. In fact, make that two Hilton hotels. Local developer Paul Tatman said he and his business partner, Steve Horve Sr. of Forsyth, had settled on a $20 million redevelopment plan for the old Chancellor Hotel property at Neil Street and Kirby Avenue that would include two new hotels — an upscale Hilton Garden Inn and a Homewood Suites by Hilton. A new retail building at the corner was also in the plans.