Today is Thursday, July 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Judge Franklin Boggs was to decide the next day whether convicted wife murderer John Christmas deserved another trial.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie signed into law legislation legalizing bingo in Illinois, thus ending one of its more colorful controversies. Two years ago, Ogilvie vetoed bingo legislation on the grounds that it violated the old state constitution’s prohibition on lotteries. He also claimed that bingo would be prone to crime-syndicate control.
In 2006, with help from a generous but publicity-shy benefactor, the Champaign Public Library Foundation raised $2.5 million toward its $3 million goal for a new library building. The donor — whom library Director Marsha Grove declined to identify even as a man, woman or family — provided a $1 million matching challenge grant that has been more than met. “It really speaks well for the philanthropic community,” Grove said. “It’s a wonderfully generous, community-minded gift. It has been really helpful in raising other money.”