Today is Friday, July 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the inability of mine owners and strikers to reach a settlement was bringing a crisis in the nation’s fuel supply, including in Champaign-Urbana. The Twin City Gas and Electric Co. said it could operate only two more weeks on its current supply.
In 1972, country-western singer Charlie Pride and Gov. Richard Ogilvie brought their respective shows to the Douglas-Moultrie County Fair in Arthur.
In 2007, the new Atlanta Bread Company restaurant and bakery that had been under construction at 1905 S. Neil St., C, was open for business. Hours were 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.