Today is Saturday, July 22, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, about 3,000 members of the Ku Klux Klan paraded through St. Joseph, Ogden and Homer with a ceremonial burning of a cross near Homer Park.
In 1973, as food prices across the nation began to rise in the wake of President Richard Nixon’s lifting of the freeze on all items except beef, shortages in chicken developed in some Champaign-Urbana stores.
In 2008, Judah Christian School hit a roadblock in its plan to build a high school on a piece of property on North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. Urbana city planners were not recommending approval of the proposed development unless the school could address concerns about safety, loss of potential property-tax revenue and land-use compatibility.