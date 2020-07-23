Today is Thursday, July 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign city appropriation ordinance, fixing city spending at $199,100, was presented to the city council. The previous year’s appropriations ordinance was $191,825.
In 1970, hundreds of pollution violators were about to have their cases dropped into the legal hopper of the state’s new Environmental Protection Agency, which became effective July 1. Cases would be brought before the EPA’s Pollution Control Board.
In 2005, the former Kmart site in southeast Urbana would become home to a $20 million luxury apartment complex under a development agreement under consideration by the Urbana City Council. The mixed-use project, proposed by Tolono developer Chris Creek, would also include 40,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, providing room for eight to 10 shops or restaurants.