Today is Friday, July 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, wife murderer John Christmas late that afternoon was denied a new trial and was sentenced to hang Oct. 21. Meanwhile, Wardell Jordan, sentenced to death for the murder of his uncle J.F. Jordan, was granted a new trial. Judge Franklin Boggs explained that he was not satisfied that the evidence justified the maximum penalty.
In 1971, the Champaign Park District was beginning planning for a three-field softball complex at Seeber Park. Former Mayor Emmerson Dexter and Dr. Reiner Martens told commissioners there was growing interest in both 12-inch and 16-inch softball in the community.
In 2006, Champaign-Urbana’s newest Walgreens drugstore — built at Kirby Avenue and Neil Street in Champaign — was almost ready for shoppers. An opening date had been set for later that week, manager Liza Stillabower said. The store was to be open 24 hours, seven days a week, she said.