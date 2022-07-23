Today is Saturday, July 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, defective wiring within the wooden walls of the Palmer & Davis grocery store at Race and Main streets in Urbana was believed to be responsible for a $4,000 fire (about $70,000 in today’s dollars) the previous night. No one was injured.
In 1972, the grand opening of the Eisner-Osco Family Center at Philo Road and Colorado Avenue in Urbana was set. The newest and largest Eisner Food Store would replace the nearby Colorado Avenue location.
In 2007, several hundred police officers from across the state honored a fallen comrade, Tommy Martin, at his funeral in Tuscola. They came from surrounding counties and communities, from Chicago and its collar counties. There were representatives from the Secretary of State Police, the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, even U.S. Customs & Border Protection. They wore strips of black cloth across their badges, and they lined up two hours before the funeral to file through the gym at Tuscola Community High School and pay their respects to Mr. Martin, a former Illinois State Police crime-scene investigator and chief deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He died July 17 after being shot about a month earlier by two men police said were on a crime spree.