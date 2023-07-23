Today is Sunday, July 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an investigation began into the serious wounding of a government cavalry horse at the Champaign County fairgrounds. It was the third time a cavalry horse had been wounded by a .22-caliber rifle bullet.
In 1973, three contractors were expected to submit bids for construction of Champaign’s downtown mall, according to Russell Amdal, the Decatur architect who designed the project.
In 2008, the Illinois Department of Agriculture set up 22 traps around Champaign, Urbana and Savoy in an attempt to see if emerald ash borers had reached the area.