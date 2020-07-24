Today is Thursday, July 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana’s Colonial Theatre on Market Street, which had been closed for several years, was about to be purchased. Mrs. J.S. McCullough said that its sale was in progress.
In 1970, Danville, which had been without public bus service since June 1, was to have an experimental bus line begin service on July 29, Mayor Al Gardner said. Bee Line Transportation Corp. was to start a new service with a 30-cent fare. It would operate three routes. Citizens were to vote in November on whether to subsidize a full-time bus service.
In 2005, a home away from home for the Jewish community, especially students, was to be situated halfway between downtown Champaign and the University of Illinois. The city granted a special-use permit last week for a student center and rabbinical residence at Healey and Fourth streets.