Today is Saturday, July 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small apparently won his fight to force postponement of his arrest and trial on charges of juggling $10 million in state money until after his term expired. Sheriff Henry Meister of Sangamon County said he would not use force in his efforts to arrest the governor.
In 1971, effective Aug. 1, regularly scheduled limousine service to the University of Illinois-owned Willard Airport would no longer be available. The service was being terminated by Illini Swallow Lines.
In 2006, with one of the two hospitals under his watch turning a profit and the other losing considerably less money than it did a year ago, David Bertauski may be just what the doctor ordered for Provena Health’s financially ailing Central Illinois region. The previous year, Covenant Medical Center in Urbana and United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville lost a combined $6.8 million — with Covenant’s $10 million loss wiping out a gain in excess of $3 million at United Samaritans.