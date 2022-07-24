Today is Sunday, July 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, there would be a mass meeting of the federated craft shops at Crystal Lake Park where the public could hear the men’s side of the railroad strike. The meeting was being held under the auspices of the Twin City Federation of Labor.
In 1972, demand for power within the Illinois Power Co. system reached a peak of 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours, setting an all-time record. The previous record was 1.9 billion kWh set Sept. 8, 1971.
In 2007, smoking in public places would be stubbed out by New Year’s Day under a statewide ban Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed into law. The law would supersede less restrictive local bans and required all Illinois workplaces and indoor public areas, including bars, restaurants, casinos and bowling alleys, to go smoke-free. It would also ban smoking within 15 feet of the entrance to any such facilities.