Today is Friday, July 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the First State Bank of Urbana installed a new burglar alarm at a cost of about $1,000 (about $12,400 in today’s dollars).
In 1970, the 118th edition of the Greater Champaign County Fair opened at the county fairgrounds in Urbana. Country singer Dottie West was to be the headliner for Sunday night’s show.
In 2005, the Champaign City Council was to consider a growth plan for the north and northwest parts of the city. The northwest growth area plan, three years in the making, included several thousand acres in the city and on its fringes. Future land uses in the area were designed to be balanced, including residential, commercial and employment, with new employment uses located primarily west of Interstate 57.