Today is Sunday, July 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, eight men were taken the previous night from a room in the Hamilton Hotel in Champaign, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. Officers suspected that a craps game was in session, but when the doors were opened, any evidence had disappeared. But disturbing noises were noted.
In 1971, a record-breaking crowd of 10,803 attended the second day of the Champaign County Fair. Later that week, the grandstand show would feature rock bands All Star Frogs and REO Speedwagon.
In 2006, Tuscola and Mattoon were chosen as two of the four finalists for the $1 billion FutureGen power plant, along with Odessa, Texas, and the “Heart of Brazos” site near Jewett, Texas. Effingham and Marshall, two other Illinois communities that submitted siting proposals, didn’t make the short list, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana.