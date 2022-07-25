Today is Monday, July 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, more than 400 people signed a petition demanding that Gov. Len Small arrest and prosecute whoever polluted the Salt Fork River earlier that month, killing thousands of fish and sickening cattle that drank from the river.
In 1972, leaders of the Champaign and Urbana education associations endorsed Democrat Joseph Pisciotte over incumbent Sen. Stanley Weaver of Urbana. The two associations represented about 870 teachers in the two cities.
In 2007, Douglas County's chief prosecutor said he planned to seek the death penalty for the two Chicago men accused of murdering Tommy Martin. "The factors fit and it's the murder of a police officer. Everyone has to understand if you kill a police officer, you're facing the death penalty," said Douglas County State's Attorney Kevin Nolan. Nolan's decision meant a new set of judicial players would be needed to try to defend Yusef K. Brown, 23, and William B. Thompson, 26. Financial help from Illinois' Capital Litigation Trial Fund should be available to Douglas County for both the prosecution and defense of the men.