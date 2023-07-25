Today is Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an AWOL 17-year-old Chanute Field soldier who was tired from riding freight trains to get back to base was killed by a passing train after he fell asleep near the railroad tracks at the Romine crossing in Urbana.
In 1973, the Illinois Central Gulf tracks in Rantoul were inspected by an official of the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates railroads in the state. Rantoul officials requested the inspection following the July 15 derailment of 24 cars of an ICG freight train north of that city.
In 2008, Champaign County’s unemployment rate jumped to the highest point in at least 18 years — and was no longer one of the lowest in the state. The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported that 6.5 percent of the county’s labor force was out of work, up from 4.9 percent in May.