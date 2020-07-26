Today is Saturday, July 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, state Rep. William H.H. Miller of Champaign County said he was running for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket.
In 1970, “This era (of student unrest) has been a long time coming, and I think it’s going to be a long time going away,” University of Illinois President David D. Henry said during closing remarks of a half-hour discussion with Urbana campus Chancellor Jack Peltason and UI legal counsel James Costello. Henry said he saw the attack on universities as part of an attack on all institutions — churches, courts and government among them.
In 2005, people visiting Lincoln Square Village in Urbana had a new choice for breakfast and lunch. The owners of Milo’s Restaurant opened Cali’s Cocina in the food court near the middle of the mall. Customers coming to the counter could order breakfast and lunch items, such as coffee, bagels, omelets, cinnamon rolls, quiche and soups, said Janet Summers, a co-owner of Milo’s. “The owner of the mall asked us to do it,” Summers said, noting increased traffic as the result of Health Alliance Medical Plans moving its offices there.