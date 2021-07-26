Today is Monday, July 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a truce was expected soon between the courts and the office of Gov. Len Small, who had been charged with mishandling state funds. Judge Smith of Sangamon County said, "There is no king of Illinois. The governor is liable to arrest."
In 1971, American United Life’s Little Leaguers took the 14th annual Twin City Tournament game with a 7-5 win over Country Fair in a game before 1,000 fans at Centennial Park.
In 2006, the discovery of Ryan Katcher's body and truck in a Kickapoo State Park pond lifted the shroud of mystery surrounding the Oakwood man's disappearance more than 5.5 years before. While sending the family into mourning, it also provided closure for his mother, Linda Griffith, who had been searching for the 19-year-old college student since he went missing on Nov. 5, 2000.