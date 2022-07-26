Today is Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, automobile thieves were at work again in Tolono. A 1919 Ford touring car belonging to Clarence Kleiss and a Ford sedan belonging to Clarence Kelley were taken.
In 1972, seven people were locked in a walk-in freezer following an armed robbery at Ponderosa Steak House, 611 E. University Ave., U. Three robbers took about $1,300 in cash (about $9,400 in today’s dollars) from the restaurant.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council gave the go-ahead to proceed with the final design of the $17.7 million Boneyard Creek Second Street detention project. The plan called for above-ground detention of stormwater just west of Second Street between University and Springfield avenues and underground conveyance of stormwater through Scott Park. The project would increase the level of flood protection through the University of Illinois campus to the 100-year storm level and was the second part of a seven-phase program to improve flood protection along the Boneyard.