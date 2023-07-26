Today is Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, police were investigating how a White male infant found dead in the Champaign garbage dump came to be there.
In 1973, Champaign traffic engineer F.B. Noonan said South Neil Street from Kirby Avenue to Springfield Avenue would be closed to through traffic in a week to 10 days because of work on the Lake Neil drainage project.
In 2008, a Champaign County judge ordered that a woman who sat outside for 16 consecutive days earlier that month through at least three nights of violent thunderstorms be involuntarily committed to a mental institution.