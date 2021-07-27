Today is Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small would not be arrested until he returned to Springfield, the sheriff of Sangamon County said. Small, who was charged with mishandling state funds, was at the time in Chicago.
In 1971, Champaign-Urbana’s publicly funded bus system was to inaugurate service that weekend with a parade of buses followed by a day of free service. Regular service was to begin Tuesday, Aug. 2.
In 2006, Albert Koeneke chose not to say anything to a Champaign County judge who sentenced him to 45 years in prison for his latest robbery conviction. The 25-year-old Broadlands man pleaded guilty in early June to the March 16 armed robbery of the Philo Exchange Bank, 401 N. Lincoln, Philo.