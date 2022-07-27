Today is Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the state of Illinois planned to let contracts the next month for construction of roads, including 18 miles in Kankakee County and 17 miles in Iroquois County, that would connect Paxton and Kankakee. The work was expected to be completed in late spring the next year. Work on a road from Paxton to Urbana was expected to be let later that year. Construction could be completed by October 1923.
In 1972, the Champaign County Blood Bank finished its first day of operations with an open house at its new facility at 1201 W. University Ave., U. Harlan Williams of Urbana was the first of 71 people to donate blood at the bank.
In 2007, a project to digitize several decades of the old Urbana Daily Courier could turn out to be a test bed for easily searchable, computerized versions of a “newspaper of record” for every county in Illinois, all accessible via the web. University of Illinois and local officials would unveil the digital version of the Courier in the Urbana Free Library Auditorium. The UI’s History, Philosophy and Newspaper Library had completed the digitization of Courier editions for the years 1916-’25 and was working on 1926-’35.