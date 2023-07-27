Today is Thursday, July 27, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a circuit judge’s decision allowing the detachment of 25 sections of land from the St. Joseph high school district would be appealed to the state supreme court. Judge F.H. Boggs found that a community center referred to in the law meant a social or trading center as opposed to a school district.
In 1973, cuts by Gov. Dan Walker in the University of Illinois budget were attacked by the Champaign County Democratic Central Committee, which passed a resolution urging the Legislature to override the governor’s veto of about $4 million in cuts to the UI’s operating budget.
In 2008, Debbie Yacoubian and Rafael Marrero of Homestead, Fla., were holding an essay contest to unload their house at 621 N. Collett St., Danville. They bought the property in March 2006 and hadn’t been able to sell since moving nearly two years ago.