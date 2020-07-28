Today is Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Thelma Dale and her children were in Urbana to see her niece, who was hospitalized at Burnham Hospital. Mrs. Dale was one of the few practical female farmers in this part of the state. She personally managed a farm north of Dewey that was owned by attorney John Rea of Urbana. Her husband, who had managed the farm, passed away two years before.
In 1970, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ray Page declared in Urbana that if public universities can flunk out students for academic failure, they should be able to dismiss them for disruptive conduct. He said Illinois universities should develop “rules of conduct” and that students should be held accountable for them.
In 2005, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board took a vote that meant the agency could annex three areas into its service area as soon as September. Board members authorized staff to move forward on annexing a large portion of Savoy, including Willard Airport, the Lake Park subdivision east of Savoy and the Colwell Systems and Allen Bradley facilities on Bloomington Road, west of Champaign.