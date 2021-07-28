Today is Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 7-year-old Willard Hogan of Champaign was attacked by the “tame” bear at Homer Park and horribly injured. There were 17 serious wounds to the child’s head and body. No one witnessed the attack. The boy said he was feeding popcorn to the bear when it reached out and pulled him into the cage. For years, the bear had played with children at the amusement park and had never attacked anyone.
In 1971, Marquette and Savoy elementary schools in the Champaign school district were to share a principal on a trial basis beginning that fall.
In 2006, a small community home school for middle-school-aged Black boys was to begin classes the next month, with the aim of providing an education that sets high expectations and accommodates individual learning styles. Leigh Estabrook of Champaign and William and Lori Patterson of Urbana founded Campus Academy, which was to begin classes Aug. 23 for six to eight students. The three began the home school because of concerns they had for their own children and grandchildren.