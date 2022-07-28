Today is Thursday, July 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the cause of a fatal airplane crash 5 miles west of Rantoul probably would never be known. Killed were First Lt. R.H.V. Stackhouse and Second Lt. T.H. Monroe. Their Curtiss biplane fell in a nosedive from an altitude of about 500 feet.
In 1972, expanded scholarships and increased state appropriations would make it possible for the University of Illinois to expand its freshman class from 4,800 to 6,000 students that fall, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said.
In 2007, Illinois lawmakers broke the modern record for overtime session that week, surpassing the previous adjournment record of July 24, 2004. As of that date, the General Assembly was 59 days past the May 31 deadline to pass a budget with a simple majority and 28 days past the start of the new fiscal year.