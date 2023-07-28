Today is Friday, July 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a 64-year-old Savoy housekeeper was critically burned when a gasoline stove exploded near her as she was washing dishes.
In 1973, a new trial date of Sept. 10 was set for Valerie Witzkowski, a former University of Illinois student charged with interference with a public institution of higher learning. Witzkowski was one of 39 arrested during a May 1971 lllini Union protest against U.S. Marine Corps recruiting.
In 2008, Champaign had success in hiring minorities during 2007, but saw some of those gains erased when a number of minority employees left city jobs, according to the city’s affirmative-action audit.