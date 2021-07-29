Today is Thursday, July 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Twin City Federation of Labor passed a resolution asking the Urbana Park District and the Urbana Association of Commerce “to devise ways and means for improving Crystal Lake for swimming purposes.” The labor group also pledged to provide musical entertainment three nights a week at the facility.
In 1971, public hearings on a proposed zoning ordinance for Champaign County were set to begin. Hearings on the ordinance were required by Illinois law in all 28 congressional townships. After that, it could be considered by the county board of supervisors on Sept. 14.
In 2006, already, the Champaign Park District board was considering whether to add more features to the Sholem Aquatic Center. Options under consideration included adding a diving pool that would cost $640,000, an open-body slide at a cost of $235,000 or tumble buckets for the lazy river, where elevated buckets would be filled with water and then dump the water once they hit the tipping point. Those would cost $62,000. Because the pool complex came in under budget, the park district had $350,000 in the bank that it could spend, according to park district Executive Director Bobbie Herakovich.