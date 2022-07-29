Today is Friday, July 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, only one man witnessed the death of Big Four Railroad employee John Henry Wingler, who fell to his death while installing a metal roof on a boxcar. Frank Kunza was assisting Wingler at the time.
In 1972, three spectators were injured during a stock car race at the Champaign County Fair when one of the cars crashed through a guard rail.
In 2007, nearly two years after University of Illinois President B. Joseph White put the idea on the table, and four months after university trustees approved it, the Global Campus project was forging ahead. UI trustees were being asked to approve several items related to the online education initiative. They would be asked to approve a $6.7 million line of credit to fund the project as well as student application fees and tuition rates.