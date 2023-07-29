Today is Saturday, July 29, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, day desk Sgt. Frank Ingalls of the Urbana Police Department turned 74, making him the oldest member of the police department, “but not looking more than 65.”
In 1973, the University of Illinois was preparing for the annual fall bicycle onslaught by constructing more than 1,000 additional campus parking spaces this summer. However, there were no plans for construction of any additional bike lanes.
In 2008, prosecutors said University of Illinois basketball player Jamar Smith violated his probation by drinking alcohol over the weekend. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and bond was set at $25,000. Smith was sentenced in May 2007 to two years of probation as a result of a traffic accident that severely injured former teammate Brian Carlwell.