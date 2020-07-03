Today is Friday, July 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, because the Fourth of July was on a Sunday that year, the big observances were to be held on July 5 at the county fairgrounds. Events included speeches, a military display, horse racing, vaudeville acts, dancing and music and a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
In 1970, July 13 was the deadline for official comments to the state highway department concerning plans for construction of the Interstate 72/U.S. 51 interchange north of Decatur.
In 2005, the Rev. Jerome Chambers, who was stopped by a Champaign police officer as he was driving his church van home on Green Street in Champaign the previous month, said “I knew I was going to be stopped. I looked at the officer, and he looked at me, and I knew I was going to be stopped.” According to a yearlong study in which local governments were required to report to the Illinois Department of Transportation, minorities were more likely than Whites to be pulled over in a traffic stop by police in Champaign and Urbana. The state numbers showed that in Champaign, about 42 percent of total traffic stops for 2004 involved minority drivers. That was much higher than the state’s estimate of the percentage of minority drivers in the population — 24.6 — based on Census figures for residents 15 or older.