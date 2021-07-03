Today is Saturday, July 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, while the Urbana Fire Department was making a run to the University Club at 1206 W. Illinois St., Cecil Reichard was said to have used his automobile to cut in front of the fire truck. Upon returning to the fire station, Chief Martin swore out a warrant for Reichard’s arrest.
In 1971, the state EPA hearings going on in Tuscola took a surprise turn when it was learned that radio station WITT had been broadcasting them live since they began the previous week. The USI Chemical Co. plant west of Tuscola had been charged with violating air-pollution laws.
In 2006, it was only a few months old, but already the newly created Champaign Parks Foundation had collected more than $80,000 to help support city parks. The foundation was created late the previous year by the Champaign Park District to provide additional financial support to the district, which derived most of its income from property taxes.