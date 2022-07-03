Today is Sunday, July 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Association of Commerce was to sponsor a Fourth of July celebration at Crystal Lake Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until the fireworks concluded about 10 p.m. The fireworks would include 23 beautiful set pieces.
In 1972, Champaign-Urbana’s Fourth of July parade was to start at 1:05 p.m. at the corner of Green Street and Coler Avenue in Urbana, continue west on Green to First Street then south of First to the reviewing stand near Gregory Drive, just north of Memorial Stadium.
In 2007, downtown Champaign could see its first microbrewery in the coming months after the city council last week gave its tentative approval to creating a special liquor-license category for such establishments. Chris Knight, owner of the Blind Pig, 120 N. Walnut St., said he and his business partner, Joshi Fullop, would proceed with plans to convert a building Knight owns at 111 N. Market St. into a microbrewery to be called The Boneyard Brewery.