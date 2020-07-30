Today is Thursday, July 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the committee in charge of the Julia F. Burnham hospital drive released a statement denying a submitted article that had appeared in the newspapers of Champaign-Urbana the day before, which said that the city of Urbana had abandoned its hospital plans in favor of uniting with the Burnham movement and using the Margaret B. Morris fund as a nucleus for erection of a sanitarium co-operative with the Burnham Hospital.
In 1970, Rockford was among 22 finalists in the 22nd annual All American Cities Awards competition for 1970.
In 2005, the city of Champaign and other local governments were to provide about $1.6 million in tax abatements and rebates for the redevelopment of the old Chancellor Hotel site under a proposal that would be considered by the Champaign City Council. Local developer Paul Tatman and his business partner, Steve Horve Sr. of Forsyth, were proposing a $20 million redevelopment plan for the old hotel site at Neil Street and Kirby Avenue that would include two hotels and possibly a drugstore. Tatman and Horve had formed a partnership called Illini Hospitality LLC for the project.