Today is Friday, July 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small, Illinois’ indicted chief executive, was in Joliet and said he would go to Springfield the next week. Small was still silent about what he would do to fight the Sangamon County indictment on charges that he had embezzled state funds.
In 1971, Tuscola’s USI Chemicals Co. plant was not closing, said the president of USI’s parent company. Drummond C. Bell of National Distillers and Chemicals Co. spoke at a state EPA hearing about alleged air pollution at the plant.
In 2006, Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza, a casual-dining restaurant chain that had been a favorite in Canada for the previous 40 years, planned to open a restaurant on North Prospect Avenue — directly in front of Champaign’s Meijer store — later that year or early the next.