Today is Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, traffic on the Illinois Central Railroad line was suspended for about three hours when an air hose on a freight car burst, causing the emergency brake to fail. Three cars derailed near the Champaign passenger station.
In 1972, Sam Erwin, Republican candidate for Champaign County state’s attorney, said he would advocate that the county board appoint a full-time public defender and provide funds for expanding the public defender’s staff.
In 2007, a proposal to consider creating a citizens police review board was to come before the city council. But Mayor Jerry Schweighart said he believed he had the votes to kill the proposal. “I don’t think we’ll vote to extend this to a second hearing,” Schweighart said. “My feeling is there isn’t the support to pass it.”