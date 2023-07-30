Today is Sunday, July 30, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, an eastbound street car collided with a heavy oil truck carrying gasoline at the Thornburn crossing in Urbana. The truck driver was thrown clear and not seriously injured when the truck overturned and sprang a leak.
In 1973, as beef supplies dwindled further nationwide, reaching a critical level in some areas, shoppers in Champaign had little to worry about, evidenced by the well-supplied meat counter at the Kirby IGA.
In 2008, Lizzy Dombroski, a 15-year-old sophomore-to-be at Centennial, won the Women’s Twin City title at Urbana Country Club. Lizzy’s older sister Jenna won the previous year’s Twin City title.