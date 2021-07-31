Today is Saturday, July 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the FarmHouse fraternity at 502 E. John St., C, was looted while members were dancing at the gym annex. Every room in the building was ransacked. Numerous items of clothing and jewelry were reported taken.
In 1971, Champaign and Urbana got their first look at the 10 new Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District buses. The multi-hued buses were not the handiwork of a painter gone mad but the result of careful planning by MTD officials who had color-coded all the routes and buses.
In 2006, an Illinois State Police investigator who died in a car crash that May was talking on a cellphone and ran a stop sign at the time of the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Fabian said Rodney T. Miller, 40, of Decatur died at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at the scene of a crash 1 mile south of Bondville. He died from multiple traumatic injuries, Fabian said. A coroner’s jury ruled that Sgt. Miller’s death was accidental.