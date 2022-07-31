Today is Sunday, July 31, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, 37 “fresh air” Chicago children were to come to Urbana the next day to spend two weeks as guests of families in the twin cities and surrounding towns. The children would be accompanied by a representative of the United Charities of Chicago.
In 1972, Champaign police confiscated 200 pounds of a substance thought to be marijuana after a high-speed chase on Interstate 74 that ended a mile east of St. Joseph.
In 2007, beginning in January and continuing throughout 2008, the University of Illinois would offer online degrees through its new Global Campus. The first programs in January would be in nursing and online education. Several more degree programs were in the works. University of Illinois trustees advanced the UI’s online education initiative by approving tuition and application fees for the Global Campus and a $6.45 million loan for startup costs that year.