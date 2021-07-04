Today is Sunday, July 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, fireworks caused a blaze at the home of A.J. Houston, 203 W. Church St., Champaign, when sparks from a rocket set fire to the roof of the building.
In 1971, Champaign-Urbana’s Freedom Celebration parade was to begin at 1:05 p.m. at the corner of Coler Avenue and Green Street, and would proceed west on Green until First Street, then south on First until reaching Gregory Drive. Fireworks were to begin at 9 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
In 2006, Champaign, Urbana and other Illinois cities would have the power to buy their local water systems from an unwilling private seller under legislation Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed into law. “I’m glad that he signed it,” said state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, D-Urbana, who co-sponsored the bill. “I think it’s important for the cities to be able to buy the water system if that’s the direction that they choose to go.” The law allowed units of local government to form a Municipal Joint Action Water Agency and use eminent domain to take over their water systems without going through the Illinois Commerce Commission.