Today is Monday, July 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the chief of police in Urbana reported 54 arrests in June, including 19 for speeding, six for driving dark cars, eight for intoxication, nine for disturbing the peace and four for fighting and assault.
In 1972, opinions from News-Gazette readers about the Century 21 building in Campustown included strong support for a commercial complex in the building but also calls for strong reprimands for zoning violations. The 21-story hotel-apartment-business complex was operating with a temporary occupancy permit while its complicated zoning problems were being resolved.
In 2007, Collins & Aikman Corp. was to close all three of its auto-parts plants in Rantoul, putting more than 500 people out of work, Village Administrator David Johnston said. Johnston said the company notified the village that permanent layoffs would begin as soon as the end of the week and continue through July 20. He said negotiations to sell the plant to Cadence Innovation broke down, resulting in the closure.