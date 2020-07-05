Today is Sunday, July 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Deputy Sheriff Chester Davis was hot on the trail of four men in a new Dodge car who struck his automobile, badly damaging it and knocking him to the pavement. The mishap occurred on Lincoln Avenue.
In 1970, Champaign City Manager Warren Browning notified the city’s three ambulance services that they would be removed from the police department call list unless they signed a six-point agreement outlining the type of service they would provide. One of the requirements was that ambulances be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In 2005, a group of Gibson City-area investors was interested in buying Railside Golf Club. A newly formed nonprofit organization, the Ford Development Foundation, asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a loan to pay for most of the cost of buying the 200-acre golf course from Gibson Golf Inc., a group of businesspeople who started the course in 1993. “Many of the current owners are getting up in years and don’t want to operate the course anymore,” Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said. “So they are trying to sell it.”